Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on US-China trade row

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks lost ground on Tuesday as investors warily watched the latest developments in the US-China trade row, with few other fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.53 percent, or 124.11 points, to close at 23,292.65, while the broader Topix index was down 0.23 percent, or 3.99 points, at 1,696.73.