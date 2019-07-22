Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes shifting to earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as Japan's ruling bloc retained its majority in the upper house as widely expected, with focus now shifting to corporate earnings announcements this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.23 percent, or 50.20 points, to 21,416.79, while the broader Topix index fell 0.49 percent, or 7.59 points, to 1,556.37.