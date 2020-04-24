UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Lower With Virus In Focus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:09 PM

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday following a mixed close on Wall Street as traders digested news on an apparently failed coronavirus drug test

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday following a mixed close on Wall Street as traders digested news on an apparently failed coronavirus drug test.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.86 percent or 167.44 points to end at 19,262.00, while the broader Topix index was down 0.33 percent or 4.69 points to 1,421.29.

