Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks edged up on Tuesday in sluggish trading as buying sentiment was dampened by concern over continued rises in virus cases in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.09 percent, or 25.31 points, to close at 28,164.34, while the broader Topix index was up 0.16 percent, or 3.00 points, at 1,857.94.

