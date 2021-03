(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday with a dearth of fresh clues for trade.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.03 percent, or 8.62 points, to end at 29,036.56, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.11 percent, or 2.06 points, to 1,919.74.

nf/kaf/mtp