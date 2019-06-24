UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Marginally Higher 24 June 2019

Tokyo stocks close marginally higher 24 June 2019

Tokyo stocks closed modestly higher on Monday, recovering earlier losses after receiving support from rallies in Hong Kong and Chinese markets

Tokyo stocks closed modestly higher on Monday, recovering earlier losses after receiving support from rallies in Hong Kong and Chinese markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.13 percent, or 27.35 points, to 21,285.99, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.12 percent, or 1.84 points, at 1,547.74.

