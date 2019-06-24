Tokyo stocks close marginally higher 24 June 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed modestly higher on Monday, recovering earlier losses after receiving support from rallies in Hong Kong and Chinese markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.13 percent, or 27.35 points, to 21,285.99, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.12 percent, or 1.84 points, at 1,547.74.