Tokyo stocks close marginally higher 28 August 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks edged higher on Wednesday in sluggish trade on a slight decline in the Yen, but investors remained vigilant about uncertainty surrounding China-US trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.11 percent, or 23.34 points, to close at 20,479.42, while the broader Topix index was up 0.04 percent, or 0.66 points, at 1,490.35.