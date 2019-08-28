Tokyo Stocks Close Marginally Higher 28 August 2019
Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo stocks edged higher on Wednesday in sluggish trade on a slight decline in the yen, but investors remained vigilant about uncertainty surrounding China-US trade talks
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.11 percent, or 23.34 points, to close at 20,479.42, while the broader Topix index was up 0.04 percent, or 0.66 points, at 1,490.35.