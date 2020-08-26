UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Marginally Lower

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, with some investors seeking to lock in profits as few fresh trading cues emerged.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.03 percent or 5.91 points at end at 23,290.86, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.05 percent or 0.75 points to 1,624.48.

nf/sah/kaf

