Tokyo Stocks Close Sharply Higher

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, supported by rallies on Wall Street, a cheaper yen and well-received corporate earnings reports

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, supported by rallies on Wall Street, a cheaper yen and well-received corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.41 percent, or 742.80 points, to 31,601.65 while the broader Topix index added 2.53 percent, or 56.96 points, to end at 2,310.68.

The yen dropped below 151 against the dollar overnight after the Bank of Japan further loosened its control of bond yields but stuck with sub-zero short-term interest rates.

Japan's top currency official said on Wednesday that Tokyo was "on standby" to intervene.

The dollar fetched 151.26 yen in Asian trade, down from 151.68 yen in New York but still higher than 150.14 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

A cheaper yen makes Japanese equities more appealing to overseas investors while it inflates Japanese exporters' repatriate profits and makes Japanese goods more price-competitive in foreign markets.

Many investors are also buying back after they had sold shares on caution ahead of the BoJ meeting, analysts said.

Toyota soared 4.71 percent to 2,712 yen after the car giant ramped up its annual net profit forecast to $26.1 billion.

Its rivals were also higher helped by a cheaper yen, with Nissan ending up 5.13 percent at 596.5 yen and Honda up 4.12 percent at 1,568.5 yen.

Mitsubishi Electric soared 14.52 percent to 1,921 yen after the company reported a 51 percent jump in net profit for the second quarter to September.

Murata Manufacturing climbed 10.88 percent to 2,747 yen after the electronic parts maker posted a 17 percent jump in operating profit for the second quarter, beating its own forecast.

