Tokyo stocks close sharply higher as virus fears ebb

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed more than two percent higher on Thursday, boosted by record-setting advances on Wall Street on strong US economic data and hopes for containing the deadly new coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rallied 2.38 percent, or 554.03 points, to 23,873.59 while the broader Topix index gained 2.07 percent, or 35.15 points, to 1,736.98.