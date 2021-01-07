Tokyo stocks close sharply higher on U.S. stimulus expectations

Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index hitting its highest intraday level since August 1990, as Democrats winning the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia lifted hopes for more U.S. stimulus

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index hitting its highest intraday level since August 1990, as Democrats winning the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia lifted hopes for more U.S. stimulus.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 434.

19 points, or 1.60 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 27,490.13.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 30.12 points, or 1.68 percent, to finish at 1,826.30.

Iron and steel, nonferrous metal and insurance-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.