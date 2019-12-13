UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Sharply Higher On Wall Street's Lead, British Election Outcome

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:55 PM

Tokyo stocks close sharply higher on Wall Street's lead, British election outcome

Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Friday, tracking record gains made on Wall Street overnight with the governing Conservative Party's victory in the British election bringing relief amid woes over Brexit

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Friday, tracking record gains made on Wall Street overnight with the governing Conservative Party's victory in the British election bringing relief amid woes over Brexit.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average jumped 598.29 points, or 2.

55 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 24,023.10.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, climbed 27.15 points, or 1.59 percent, to finish at 1,739.98.

All industry categories closed in positive territory with nonferrous metal, marine transportation and machinery-oriented issues comprising those that gained the most by the close of play.

