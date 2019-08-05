Tokyo stocks close sharply lower on strong yen

Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, weighed down by a strong yen and continued drops in US shares amid US-China trade woes

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, weighed down by a strong Yen and continued drops in US shares amid US-China trade woes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.74 percent, or 366.87 points, to end at 20,720.29 while the broader Topix index lost 1.80 percent, or 27.58 points, at 1,505.88.