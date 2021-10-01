Tokyo stocks close sharply lower on US debt worry

Tokyo, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower Friday, tracking another hefty sell-off on Wall Street on worries over a possible US debt default and signs that the global recovery is slowing.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 2.31 percent or 681.59 points at 28,771.07 while the broader Topix index was down 2.16 percent or 43.85 points at 1,986.31 at the close.