Tokyo Stocks Close Sharply Lower On Virus Woes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:42 AM

Tokyo stocks close sharply lower on virus woes

Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday with investors discouraged by the further spread of the new coronavirus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday with investors discouraged by the further spread of the new coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index tumbled 1.72 percent or 401.65 points to 22,977.75, while the broader Topix index fell 1.48 percent or 25.18 points to 1,674.77.

