UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Sharply Lower On Virus Woes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:57 PM

Tokyo stocks close sharply lower on virus woes

Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday with investors discouraged by the further spread of the new coronavirus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday with investors discouraged by the further spread of the new coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index tumbled 1.72 percent, or 401.65 points, to 22,977.75, while the broader Topix index fell 1.48 percent, or 25.18 points, to 1,674.77.

The stock market was already prone to drops in January after it rallied towards the year-end in 2019, noted Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten Securities.

"Then the new strain of the coronavirus came... We are bound to see negative impacts as the virus spreads," he told AFP, adding Chinese consumption and manufacturing activities would be affected.

"Volatility will remain high in the coming month, with prices weighed down by investor caution over where the market will go." But Kagawa argued the market could turn up by March.

"The market will likely calm down" thanks to solid economic fundamentals after the US-China trade deal and availability of investment money due to accommodative policies by central banks, he said.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments to "take action" over the deadly SARS-like disease.

Hundreds of foreigners have been evacuated from the epicentre of the outbreak, including more than 400 Japanese.

The contagion has spread to more than a dozen countries, with Finland and the United Arab Emirates becoming the latest to report their first cases.

The WHO has called an urgent meeting for Thursday over whether the viral epidemic should be declared a global health emergency -- a designation that could lead to increased international coordination.

The Japanese government faced criticism for the country's minimal quarantine measures as the number of infections rose to 11 cases.

Unitika, which makes materials for surgical masks and other medical supplies, jumped 15.58 percent to 393 yen.

Airlines fell with Japan Airlines ending down 0.83 percent at 3,101 yen and ANA Holdings down 1.96 percent at 3,396 yen.

At the closing bell, ANA Holdings reported its net profit for the nine months to December fell some 19 percent year-on-year as international cargo demand slowed amid US-China trade tensions.

The group also said personnel, aircraft and maintenance costs increased while leaving unchanged full-year forecasts for drops of some 15 percent in operating and net profits.

Blue-chip exporters fell across the board, with Canon dropping 5.30 percent to 2,875 yen, Sony slipping 2.14 percent to 7,667 yen, and Toyota sliding 1.69 percent to 7,634 yen.

The dollar fell to 108.89 yen from 109.04 yen in New York on Wednesday afternoon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar China Tokyo Lead New York Japan Finland United Arab Emirates Money January March December Stocks 2019 Market All From Government Toyota

Recent Stories

4 in 5 (80%) Pakistanis consider their overall qua ..

6 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank reports fifth annual loss in a row i ..

46 seconds ago

Muneeba Ali aiming to make the most of her comebac ..

43 minutes ago

Rising US temperatures may cause over 2,000 fatal ..

6 minutes ago

Lithium microdose could stop Alzheimer's from adva ..

6 minutes ago

Govt taking all steps for security of foreign work ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.