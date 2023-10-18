Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Slightly Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended flat Wednesday as investors weighed developments in the middle East and US data that revived talk of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 1.96 points to 32,042.25, while the broader Topix index gained 0.14 percent, or 3.26 points, to 2,295.34.

Traders were keeping a close watch on the Israel-Hamas crisis as oil prices surged following a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital, with each side blaming the other and worries growing of a region-wide conflict.

Meanwhile, a forecast-beating jump in US retail sales fanned speculation the Fed might have to hike borrowing costs once more as officials battle to bring inflation under control.

Some investors were also disheartened that "the Shanghai market did not rebound even after stronger-than-expected Chinese GDP figures for the July-September quarter were released", said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist of Daiwa Securities.

"Investors are seemingly awaiting Japanese corporate earnings as well as US earnings... so trade volume is thin," he added.

The Dollar stood at 149.64 yen, against 149.82 Yen seen on Tuesday in New York.

On Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended flat while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell on rate hike worries.

Among major shares in Tokyo, energy developer Inpex surged 4.52 percent to 2,219 yen on higher oil prices, and Mizuho Financial Group added 2.10 percent to 2,579.5 yen thanks to a jump in US Treasury yields, dealers said.

Central Japan Railway climbed 3.04 percent to 3,354 yen, reflecting expectations of a recovery in tourism.

SoftBank Group sank 1.44 percent to 6,450 yen, Panasonic slipped 0.82 percent to 1,572 yen and Toyota ended down 0.45 percent at 2,669 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Gaza Oil Shanghai Tokyo New York Japan Middle East Stocks Market Toyota

Recent Stories

re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

20 minutes ago
 FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

35 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

1 hour ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

13 hours ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

13 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

13 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business