Tokyo Stocks Close Slightly Higher

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 05:27 PM

Tokyo stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, partly helped by gains in Chinese markets despite uncertainty about when the Bank of Japan might move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy

Tokyo stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, partly helped by gains in Chinese markets despite uncertainty about when the Bank of Japan might move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.03 percent, or 9.99 points, to 36,236.47, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.11 percent, or 2.70 points, at 2,531.92.

Japanese shares had opened lower, weighed down by profit-taking after recent gains, but "rallies in Chinese shares supported" the Tokyo market, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The dollar fetched 147.78 yen in Asia, against 147.62 yen on Wednesday in New York.

The BoJ maintained its signature easing measures in a policy decision on Tuesday, but board members struck a more confident tone about achieving the bank's goal of sustainable inflation of two percent.

Market participants will "continue to weigh up the timing of the BoJ's monetary policy normalisation", said Takashi Ito of Nomura Securities, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota added 0.15 percent to 2,964 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 1.20 percent to 6,049 yen.

SoftBank Group slid 0.88 percent to 6,667 yen. Sony Group shed 1.24 percent to 14,355 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slipped 0.33 percent to 38,960 yen.

