Tokyo Stocks Close Slightly Higher On Tech Shares
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM
Tokyo stocks ended modestly higher on Thursday as technology issues were bought following an overnight rise in their U.S. counterparts
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- Tokyo stocks ended modestly higher on Thursday as technology issues were bought following an overnight rise in their U.S. counterparts.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 9.99 points, or 0.03 percent, from Wednesday at 36,236.47.
The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 2.70 points, or 0.11 percent, higher at 2,531.92.
Stocks fluctuated between positive and negative territory throughout the day, as advances in tech shares were weighed down by some investors locking in gains from the recent strong performance of the Japanese market. The sentiment was also dampened by growing expectations that the Bank of Japan will end its ultra-easy monetary policy in the near future, analysts said.
On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pulp and paper, marine transportation and securities issues.
Recent Stories
Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Inves ..
Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr ..
Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief
Governor SBP inaugurates Japanese traditional pottery, ceramics exhibition Yakas ..
ECB pauses rates again as inflation eases
Police taking steps to control traffic rules violations, underage driving
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements of general election
Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to evaluate combat readiness
Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Turbat Regional Election Commissioner ..
Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ engine of economic growth: Dr Go ..
DC inspects construction of park
Seminars to stimulate vibrant discussions on election guidelines: Secretary Info
More Stories From Business
-
Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Investments and Interior ..6 minutes ago
-
Governor SBP inaugurates Japanese traditional pottery, ceramics exhibition Yakashime6 minutes ago
-
ECB pauses rates again as inflation eases6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ engine of economic growth: Dr Gohar42 minutes ago
-
European stocks drop before ECB rate call2 hours ago
-
Future Fest 3rd edition at Expo from Jan 26-282 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 to Rs.213,800 per tola2 hours ago
-
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%3 hours ago
-
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 524 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago