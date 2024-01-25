Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

Tokyo stocks ended modestly higher on Thursday as technology issues were bought following an overnight rise in their U.S. counterparts

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- Tokyo stocks ended modestly higher on Thursday as technology issues were bought following an overnight rise in their U.S. counterparts.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 9.99 points, or 0.03 percent, from Wednesday at 36,236.47.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 2.70 points, or 0.11 percent, higher at 2,531.92.

Stocks fluctuated between positive and negative territory throughout the day, as advances in tech shares were weighed down by some investors locking in gains from the recent strong performance of the Japanese market. The sentiment was also dampened by growing expectations that the Bank of Japan will end its ultra-easy monetary policy in the near future, analysts said.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pulp and paper, marine transportation and securities issues.