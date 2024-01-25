Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Slightly Higher On Tech Shares

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

Tokyo stocks ended modestly higher on Thursday as technology issues were bought following an overnight rise in their U.S. counterparts

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- Tokyo stocks ended modestly higher on Thursday as technology issues were bought following an overnight rise in their U.S. counterparts.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 9.99 points, or 0.03 percent, from Wednesday at 36,236.47.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 2.70 points, or 0.11 percent, higher at 2,531.92.

Stocks fluctuated between positive and negative territory throughout the day, as advances in tech shares were weighed down by some investors locking in gains from the recent strong performance of the Japanese market. The sentiment was also dampened by growing expectations that the Bank of Japan will end its ultra-easy monetary policy in the near future, analysts said.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pulp and paper, marine transportation and securities issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Bank Tokyo Japan Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister f ..

Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Inves ..

6 minutes ago
 Providing standard health facilities to citizens g ..

Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr ..

4 minutes ago
 Net metering procedure being simplified to facilit ..

Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief

4 minutes ago
 Governor SBP inaugurates Japanese traditional pott ..

Governor SBP inaugurates Japanese traditional pottery, ceramics exhibition Yakas ..

6 minutes ago
 ECB pauses rates again as inflation eases

ECB pauses rates again as inflation eases

6 minutes ago
 Police taking steps to control traffic rules viola ..

Police taking steps to control traffic rules violations, underage driving

42 minutes ago
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements of general election

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to eva ..

Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to evaluate combat readiness

42 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Turbat ..

Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Turbat Regional Election Commissioner ..

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ en ..

Pakistan's public-sector insurance companies’ engine of economic growth: Dr Go ..

42 minutes ago
 DC inspects construction of park

DC inspects construction of park

46 minutes ago
 Seminars to stimulate vibrant discussions on elect ..

Seminars to stimulate vibrant discussions on election guidelines: Secretary Info

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business