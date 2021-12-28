UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Up 1.3% After US Rallies

Tokyo shares closed up more than 1.3 percent on Tuesday as investors' risk-on sentiment was buoyed after gains on Wall Street during the traditional post-Christmas "Santa Claus rally"

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed up more than 1.3 percent on Tuesday as investors' risk-on sentiment was buoyed after gains on Wall Street during the traditional post-Christmas "Santa Claus rally".

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.37 percent, or 392.70 points, to 29,069.16, while the broader Topix index gained also advanced 1.37 percent, or 27.12 points, to 2,005.02.

