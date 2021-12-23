UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Up 23rd Dec, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:25 AM

Tokyo stocks close up 23rd Dec, 2021

Tokyo stocks advanced Thursday as investors took heart from gains on Wall Street for a second straight session following strong US consumer data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks advanced Thursday as investors took heart from gains on Wall Street for a second straight session following strong US consumer data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.83 percent or 236.16 points to 28,798.37 at the close, while the broader Topix index rose 0.91 percent or 17.92 points to 1,989.43.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Stocks From

Recent Stories

TECNO’s Memory Fusion Technology for increased s ..

TECNO’s Memory Fusion Technology for increased smartphone efficiency is here i ..

7 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to host 48th session of OIC-CFM ..

Pakistan committed to host 48th session of OIC-CFM in March 2022: FM

10 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Dubai passenger numbers are source of h ..

UAE Press: Dubai passenger numbers are source of hope for aviation industry

58 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 276.13 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 276.13 million

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.