Tokyo stocks close up 23rd Dec, 2021

Tokyo stocks advanced Thursday as investors took heart from gains on Wall Street for a second straight session following strong US consumer data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks advanced Thursday as investors took heart from gains on Wall Street for a second straight session following strong US consumer data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.83 percent or 236.16 points to 28,798.37 at the close, while the broader Topix index rose 0.91 percent or 17.92 points to 1,989.43.