Tokyo stocks close up for third straight session

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):Tokyo stocks rose for a third consecutive session Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors closely watched key events this week including central bank meetings and the UK elections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.33 percent, or 76.30 points, to close at 23,430.70, while the broader Topix index was up 0.51 percent, or 8.71 points, at 1,722.07.