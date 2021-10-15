Tokyo stocks close up more than 1.8%

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 11:43 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks jumped more than 1.8 percent Friday thanks to a weak Yen and US rallies, with focus shifting to corporate earnings and Japan's upcoming general election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.81 percent, or 517.70 points, to 29,068.63, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.86 percent, or 36.96 points, to 2,023.93.

