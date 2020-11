Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday on continued optimism for a new coronavirus vaccine, further extending near three-decade market highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.78 percent or 444.01 points to end at 25,349.60, while the broader Topix index gained 1.66 percent or 28.27 points to 1,729.07.

