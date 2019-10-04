Tokyo stocks close up on late bargain-hunting

Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday on late bargain-hunting following recent declines, as the market looked ahead to US unemployment figures

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday on late bargain-hunting following recent declines, as the market looked ahead to US unemployment figures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.32 percent, or 68.46 points to 21,410.20. Over the week, however, it lost 2.1 percent.

The broader Topix index was up 0.26 percent, or 4.03 points, at 1,572.90, but fell 1.95 percent from a week before.

Share prices opened lower as a higher Yen against the Dollar weighed on the market.

The dollar fetched 106.82 yen in Asian afternoon trade, marginally down from 106.87 yen in New York and much lower than 107.

18 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

But stocks closed in positive territory as "players bought on dips as the recent declines prompted them to buy back," said Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager at Chibagin Asset Management.

"Now all eyes are on US payroll figures" to be released later in the day, Okumura said.

In Tokyo, Sony gained 1.08 percent to 6,215 yen as Nintendo rose 1.18 percent to 40,970 yen.

Nissan rose 0.33 percent to 660.1 yen with Toyota up 0.18 percent at 6,995 yen.

But banks were lower with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial trading down 0.77 percent at 537.7 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial down 0.57 percent at 3,647 yen.