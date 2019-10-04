UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Up On Late Bargain-hunting

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:56 PM

Tokyo stocks close up on late bargain-hunting

Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday on late bargain-hunting following recent declines, as the market looked ahead to US unemployment figures

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday on late bargain-hunting following recent declines, as the market looked ahead to US unemployment figures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.32 percent, or 68.46 points to 21,410.20. Over the week, however, it lost 2.1 percent.

The broader Topix index was up 0.26 percent, or 4.03 points, at 1,572.90, but fell 1.95 percent from a week before.

Share prices opened lower as a higher Yen against the Dollar weighed on the market.

The dollar fetched 106.82 yen in Asian afternoon trade, marginally down from 106.87 yen in New York and much lower than 107.

18 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

But stocks closed in positive territory as "players bought on dips as the recent declines prompted them to buy back," said Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager at Chibagin Asset Management.

"Now all eyes are on US payroll figures" to be released later in the day, Okumura said.

In Tokyo, Sony gained 1.08 percent to 6,215 yen as Nintendo rose 1.18 percent to 40,970 yen.

Nissan rose 0.33 percent to 660.1 yen with Toyota up 0.18 percent at 6,995 yen.

But banks were lower with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial trading down 0.77 percent at 537.7 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial down 0.57 percent at 3,647 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Buy New York Stocks Market All From Toyota Mitsubishi Asia

Recent Stories

Emergency relief plan for 33rd national games chal ..

1 minute ago

US Diplomats Pushed Ukraine to Investigate Burisma ..

1 minute ago

Rs 14800 fine imposed on outlets for violating hyg ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll in An-12 Emergency Landing in Ukraine C ..

2 minutes ago

World no.1 Barty battles into China Open semi-fina ..

9 minutes ago

Lebanon’s turn to petroleum-based economy will b ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.