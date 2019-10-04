Tokyo stocks close up on late bargain-hunting

Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday on late bargain-hunting following recent declines, as the market looked ahead to US unemployment figures

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday on late bargain-hunting following recent declines, as the market looked ahead to US unemployment figures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.32 percent, or 68.46 points to 21,410.20, while the broader Topix index was up 0.26 percent, or 4.03 points, at 1,572.90.