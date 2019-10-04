UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Up On Late Bargain-hunting

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday on late bargain-hunting following recent declines, as the market looked ahead to US unemployment figures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.32 percent, or 68.46 points to 21,410.20, while the broader Topix index was up 0.26 percent, or 4.03 points, at 1,572.90.

