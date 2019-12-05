UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Up On Stimulus Package, US Rallies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:59 AM

Tokyo stocks close up on stimulus package, US rallies

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors welcomed fresh stimulus measures for Japan and rallies on Wall Street after upbeat reports about US-China trade talks

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors welcomed fresh stimulus measures for Japan and rallies on Wall Street after upbeat reports about US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei index climbed 0.71 percent, or 164.86 points, to 23,300.09 while the broader Topix index was up 0.48 percent, or 8.14 points, at 1,711.41.

