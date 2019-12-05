Tokyo stocks close up on stimulus package, US rallies

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors welcomed fresh stimulus measures for Japan and rallies on Wall Street after upbeat reports about US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei index climbed 0.71 percent, or 164.86 points, to 23,300.09 while the broader Topix index was up 0.48 percent, or 8.14 points, at 1,711.41.