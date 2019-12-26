Tokyo Stocks Close Up On US-China Trade Thaw
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, reflecting investor confidence in the global economy after the recent US-China trade thaw.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.60 percent, or 142.05 points, to 23,924.92, while the broader Topix index gained 0.57 percent, or 9.78 points, to 1,731.20.