Tokyo stocks close up on US-China trade thaw

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, reflecting investor confidence in the global economy after the recent US-China trade thaw

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, reflecting investor confidence in the global economy after the recent US-China trade thaw.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.60 percent, or 142.05 points, to 23,924.92, while the broader Topix index gained 0.57 percent, or 9.78 points, to 1,731.20.