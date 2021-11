Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimulus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as investors largely welcomed fresh Japan stimulus designed to shore up its pandemic recovery

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as investors largely welcomed fresh Japan stimulus designed to shore up its pandemic recovery.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.50 percent, or 147.21 points, to 29,745.87, while the broader Topix index was up 0.44 percent or 9.01 points at 2,044.53.