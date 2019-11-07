Tokyo stocks close up with Toyota brisk earnings

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday helped by bargain-hunting purchases, as Toyota reported sound earnings for the first half to September.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.11 percent or 26.50 points at 23,330.32 while the broader Topix index was up 0.22 percent or 3.68 points at 1,698.13.