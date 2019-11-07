UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Up With Toyota Brisk Earnings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close up with Toyota brisk earnings

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday helped by bargain-hunting purchases, as Toyota reported sound earnings for the first half to September

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday helped by bargain-hunting purchases, as Toyota reported sound earnings for the first half to September.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.11 percent or 26.50 points at 23,330.32 while the broader Topix index was up 0.22 percent or 3.68 points at 1,698.13.

