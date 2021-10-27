UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Dip With Eyes On Earnings, Elections

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks dip with eyes on earnings, elections

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday on profit-taking after rallies in the previous session, as investors watched corporate earnings and Japan's upcoming general election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.03 percent or 7.77 points to end at 29,098.24, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.23 percent or 4.59 points to 2,013.81.

