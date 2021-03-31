UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Down After Falls On Wall Street 31 March 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:57 PM

Tokyo stocks down after falls on Wall Street 31 march 2021

Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street where rising bond yields renewed inflation concerns with financial shares hit hard

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street where rising bond yields renewed inflation concerns with financial shares hit hard.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.86 percent, or 253.90 points, to 29,178.80, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.21 percent, or 23.86 points, to 1,954.00.

Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government said industrial production dropped a larger-than-expected 2.1 percent from the previous month, which weighed on the market, said SMBC Nikko Securities.

But investors also avoided taking aggressive positions as US President Joe Biden prepared to make an address to unveil a major infrastructure spending programme, the brokerage said.

"Many took a wait-and-see stance and did not actively sell down," it said.

Overnight falls of the Dow also depressed the mood in Tokyo from the start.

Bargain hunters continued to provide support, although the market saw more sellers than buyers.

The Dollar firmed to 110.77 Yen in Tokyo, against 110.38 yen in New York late Tuesday after the greenback broke through the 110 yen barrier for the first time in a year.

Among major shares, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial lost 3.87 percent to 591.7 yen after it warned it could face a $300 million loss in its dealings with a US client.

The announcement came after Japan's Nomura and Switzerland's Credit Suisse warned they faced significant losses after reports of their exposure to a US fund that sold billions in stocks last week.

Renesas Electronics trimmed earlier losses and ended down 0.17 percent at 1,200 yen after it said it could take three to four months to fully recover from a fire at one of its plants that threatens to worsen a global semiconductor shortage plaguing automakers.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 2.39 percent to 26,185 yen.

Nintendo fell 2.74 percent to 61,810 yen and Sony added 0.87 percent to 11,595 yen. Toyota rose 3.04 percent to 8,616 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Shortage Dollar Robot Tokyo New York Japan Switzerland Stocks Market From Government Toyota Mitsubishi Billion Million

Recent Stories

POL prices may go down

16 seconds ago

Italy's Gendarmerie Detains Russian Officer, Itali ..

6 minutes ago

Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: re ..

6 minutes ago

Dozens of Myanmar refugees make 'voluntary return' ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Passes Bill Enabling Curren ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan invites Tajikistan to benefit from Gwadar ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.