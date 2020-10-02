Tokyo stocks down after Trump tests positive for Covid

Tokyo, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on news US President Donald Trump and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19, a day after trading was halted by a hardware failure.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.67 percent or 155.22 points to end at 23,029.90, while the broader Topix index fell 1.00 percent or 16.27 points to 1,609.22.

