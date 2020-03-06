UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Down More Than 3% At Break On Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:49 PM

Tokyo stocks down more than 3% at break on virus fears

Tokyo stocks ended the morning session more than three percent lower on Friday, as worries over the spread of the new coronavirus intensified, sending the dollar lower against the yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks ended the morning session more than three percent lower on Friday, as worries over the spread of the new coronavirus intensified, sending the Dollar lower against the Yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 3.17 percent or 676.57 points at 20,652.55 at the midday break, while the broader Topix index was down 3.18 percent or 48.13 points at 1,467.58.

