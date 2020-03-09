Tokyo stocks down more than 6% at break

Tokyo, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks plunged more than six percent at the break on Monday on fears over the new coronavirus and haemorrhaging oil prices that sent the Dollar down against the Yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 6.15 percent or 1,276.68 points to 19,473.07 at the break following the morning session, while the broader Topix index lost 6.07 percent or 89.35 points to 1,382.11.