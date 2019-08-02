Tokyo stocks down nearly 2% on US tariffs on China

Tokyo, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, with investor sentiment hit by global sell-offs over US President Donald Trump's new tariffs on China and the Yen's rise against the Dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.94 percent or 418.56 points to 21,122.43 in early trade while the broader Topix was down 1.82 percent or 28.48 points at 1,538.87.