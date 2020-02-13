Tokyo Stocks Down With Markets Nervous On Virus Impact
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:42 AM
Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as another spike in the death toll from new coronavirus in hard-hit Hubei province weighed on market sentiment
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as another spike in the death toll from new coronavirus in hard-hit Hubei province weighed on market sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.14 percent, or 33.48 points, to 23,827.73, while the broader Topix index was down 0.34 percent, or 5.84 points, at 1,713.08.