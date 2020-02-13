UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Down With Markets Nervous On Virus Impact

Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:42 AM

Tokyo stocks down with markets nervous on virus impact

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as another spike in the death toll from new coronavirus in hard-hit Hubei province weighed on market sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as another spike in the death toll from new coronavirus in hard-hit Hubei province weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.14 percent, or 33.48 points, to 23,827.73, while the broader Topix index was down 0.34 percent, or 5.84 points, at 1,713.08.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

