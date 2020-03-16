UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Drift Lower As Investors Await BoJ Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo stocks drift lower as investors await BoJ meeting

Tokyo's key Nikkei stocks index opened higher but immediately drifted lower Monday, as investors waited for the results of an emergency policy meeting at the Bank of Japan later in the day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo's key Nikkei stocks index opened higher but immediately drifted lower Monday, as investors waited for the results of an emergency policy meeting at the Bank of Japan later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.92 percent or 159.97 points to 17,271.08 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.95 percent or 11.97 points at 1,249.73.

Shortly before the opening bell, the BoJ announced it would hold a policy meeting at midday Monday, advancing the regular meeting set for Wednesday and Thursday.

The one-day meeting is to "discuss monetary control matters based on recent economic and financial developments," the bank said in a statement without elaborating further.

The news boosted stocks briefly at the open but buying soon waned.

"Since the Bank brought forward the meeting, there must be something for the markets," said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"We have to wait for the outcome but I'd be stunned if they decided to hold fire," he told AFP.

The US Federal Reserve on Sunday announced drastic emergency measures to shore up confidence and keep the financial sector running, including slashing the key interest rate to virtually zero.

The barrage of action came after a rally on Wall Street at the end of last week.

Wall Street stocks concluded a bruising week on a positive note Friday, rallying as President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency and set the stage for more testing in the United States.

After initially being viewed as a China-centred problem, the virus has become a pandemic, raising fears of a global recession as major economies grind to a halt and professional sports leagues and entertainment events are cancelled.

The dollar has plunged since the Fed rate cut but recouped some losses on hopes for easing measures by the BoJ.

The greenback was changing hands at 106.85 yen early Monday against 108.02 yen in New York on Friday.

Toyota fell 1.00 percent to 6,023 yen while Sony rose 0.60 percent to 5,846 yen.

IT investor SoftBank Group lost 1.93 percent to 3,691 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Sports Dollar Trump Bank Tokyo New York Japan United States Stocks Sunday Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

White House to take temperature of all visitors an ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Jumps to 200 - ..

2 minutes ago

Minister urges Ulema, Mashiekh to postpone all rel ..

10 minutes ago

Green belts to be made beautiful under public-priv ..

10 minutes ago

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Planning to At ..

10 minutes ago

France says coronavirus situation 'deteriorating v ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.