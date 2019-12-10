Tokyo Stocks Edge Down In Cautious Trade
Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of several key events this week, including the US Federal Reserve's policy decision
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of several key events this week, including the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.09 percent, or 20.51 points, to 23,410.19, while the broader Topix index was down 0.08 percent, or 1.30 points, at 1,720.77.