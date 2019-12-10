UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Edge Down In Cautious Trade

Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of several key events this week, including the US Federal Reserve's policy decision

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of several key events this week, including the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.09 percent, or 20.51 points, to 23,410.19, while the broader Topix index was down 0.08 percent, or 1.30 points, at 1,720.77.

