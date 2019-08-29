Tokyo stocks edge down on US-China worries

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower Thursday as uncertainty surrounding US-China trade talks offset bargain-hunting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.09 percent, or 18.49 points, to 20,460.93 while the broader Topix index inched down 0.01 percent, or 0.18 points, to 1,490.17.