Tokyo stocks edge higher in morning on solid corporate earnings

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks rose slightly Wednesday morning after profit-taking ran its course, with investors picking up issues of companies reporting solid earnings and profit outlooks, although the market's upside was capped amid concerns of overheating.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 25.55 points, or 0.09 percent, from Tuesday to 29,531.48.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 8.92 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,934.46.

Rubber product, oil and coal product and transportation equipment-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.