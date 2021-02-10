UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Edge Higher In Morning On Solid Corporate Earnings

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:02 PM

Tokyo stocks edge higher in morning on solid corporate earnings

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Wednesday morning after profit-taking ran its course, with investors picking up issues of companies reporting solid earnings and profit outlooks, although the market's upside was capped amid concerns of overheating

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks rose slightly Wednesday morning after profit-taking ran its course, with investors picking up issues of companies reporting solid earnings and profit outlooks, although the market's upside was capped amid concerns of overheating.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 25.55 points, or 0.09 percent, from Tuesday to 29,531.48.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 8.92 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,934.46.

Rubber product, oil and coal product and transportation equipment-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks Market All From

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Tunisia’s P ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Manufacturer Completed Construction of Soy ..

4 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace to open reg ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 15,000 Cases in Past 24 H ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on revo ..

27 minutes ago

German Defense Ministry Pushing for Reform of 'Und ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.