Tokyo stocks edge lower at close

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended flat on Wednesday, with investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.02 percent, or 4.42 points, to end at 26,396.83, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.12 percent, or 2.24 points, to 1,869.00.

The Dollar fetched 146.15 Yen compared with 145.83 yen in New York late Tuesday, stronger than it was when Japan intervened to back its Currency last month.

With the US consumer price index due on Thursday, "an overall mood of wait-and-see spread among investors", Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told AFP.

The Tokyo market continued to be weighed down by semiconductor-related shares, which were hit hard by Friday's US announcement of new export controls.

Aimed at restricting China's ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips with military applications, the move has already ignited the ire of Beijing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Saturday accused Washington of attempting to "maliciously block and suppress Chinese businesses".

The US announcement "deepened the view among investors that chip makers might face a tough road ahead", Sengoku said, adding the industry's susceptibility to rate hikes could lead to a "dual blow" for semiconductor-related shares.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron plummeted 4.38 percent to 35,090, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 2.86 percent to 6,780 yen.

Among other shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group edged up 0.89 percent to 5,500 yen, Sony Group lost 1.45 percent to 9,348 yen and Toyota added 1.19 percent to 1,990 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 2.31 percent to 78,580 yen.