UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Edge Lower At Close

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Tokyo stocks edge lower at close

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended flat on Wednesday, with investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.02 percent, or 4.42 points, to end at 26,396.83, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.12 percent, or 2.24 points, to 1,869.00.

The Dollar fetched 146.15 Yen compared with 145.83 yen in New York late Tuesday, stronger than it was when Japan intervened to back its Currency last month.

With the US consumer price index due on Thursday, "an overall mood of wait-and-see spread among investors", Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told AFP.

The Tokyo market continued to be weighed down by semiconductor-related shares, which were hit hard by Friday's US announcement of new export controls.

Aimed at restricting China's ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips with military applications, the move has already ignited the ire of Beijing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Saturday accused Washington of attempting to "maliciously block and suppress Chinese businesses".

The US announcement "deepened the view among investors that chip makers might face a tough road ahead", Sengoku said, adding the industry's susceptibility to rate hikes could lead to a "dual blow" for semiconductor-related shares.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron plummeted 4.38 percent to 35,090, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 2.86 percent to 6,780 yen.

Among other shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group edged up 0.89 percent to 5,500 yen, Sony Group lost 1.45 percent to 9,348 yen and Toyota added 1.19 percent to 1,990 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 2.31 percent to 78,580 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Washington Road Mao Beijing Tokyo Buy Lead Price New York Japan Stocks Market Industry Toyota

Recent Stories

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing shor ..

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing short duration crops

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

20 minutes ago
 JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-electio ..

JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-election as per schedule

20 minutes ago
 Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds t ..

Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds to farmers in flood-hit areas: ..

22 minutes ago
 AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

22 minutes ago
 Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to clim ..

Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to climate change, study finds

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.