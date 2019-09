Tokyo stocks edge up at close 03 September 2019

Tokyo stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday in lacklustre trade amid worries over the US-China trade war, as investors waited for leads from Wall Street on the issue

Tokyo, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday in lacklustre trade amid worries over the US-China trade war, as investors waited for leads from Wall Street on the issue.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.02 percent or 4.97 points to end at 20,625.16 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.37 percent or 5.58 points at 1,510.79.