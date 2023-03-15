Tokyo stocks edge up at close

UrduPoint.com

Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday as worries about the US banking sector eased, with investor focus shifting back to inflation

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday as worries about the US banking sector eased, with investor focus shifting back to inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 7.44 points to 27,229.48, while the broader Topix index added 0.65 percent, or 12.58 points, to 1,960.12.

The dollar fetched 134.60 yen against 134.20 yen in New York.

Investors were regaining confidence after New York shares avoided further banking turmoil, "with the market apparently taking a view that the worst has now passed", said Taylor Nugent from National Australia Bank.

But declines in market heavyweight Fast Retailing, the Uniqlo casual wear operator, and falls in oil-linked shares, later slowed down the pace of gains in key Tokyo indexes, said senior strategist Shuji Hosoi of Daiwa Securities.

Investors are now awaiting the release of US indicators including February retail sales later in the day, "ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week to get clues" on its next move, Hosoi said.

Global investors returned their focus to inflation and the Fed's efforts to fight it with rate hikes, after figures showed US consumer prices rose six percent last month.

"It certainly seems that inflation is taking a bit of a back seat for now, but the strong print could become more meaningful if financial stresses are resolved, and the market starts to focus on a longer Fed cycle," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Among major shares, banks rallied with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbing 4.68 percent to 861.5 yen, Mizuho Financial Group rising 2.01 percent to 1,904.5 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group adding 3.05 percent to 5,400 yen.

A range of blue-chip companies reportedly offered their biggest pay rises in years after annual wage negotiations.

Among them were Nissan, whose shares slipped 0.08 percent to 475.6 yen, and Hitachi, which saw its shares gaining 1.44 percent to 6,771 yen.

Heavily weighted Advantest, which makes semiconductor tests, rose 2.63 percent to 11,330 yen.

But heavyweight Fast Retailing fell 1.69 percent to 27,940 yen while oil and gas developer Inpex slipped 0.50 percent to 1,388 yen.

