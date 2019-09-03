UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Edge Up At Close In Cautious Trade 03 September 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Tokyo stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday in lacklustre trade amid worries over the US-China trade war, as investors waited for leads from Wall Street on the issue.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.02 percent or 4.97 points to end at 20,625.16 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.37 percent or 5.58 points at 1,510.79.

The Tokyo market "started with sell orders dominating trade due to uncertainty over the prospects of the US-China trade talks," Okasan Online Securities said.

"With a lack of fresh market-moving news, trade lacked a clear direction" with investors awaiting the US market open on Tuesday, it added.

The Dollar fetched 106.25 Yen in Asian trade, barely changed from the level in London.

The US market was closed on Monday for a holiday.

In Tokyo, mega-bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial ended down 0.11 percent at 511.2 yen while its rival Sumitomo Mitsui Financial was up 0.08 percent at 3,478.

Market heavyweight and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 0.25 percent at 62,190 yen, Sony was up 1.02 percent at 6,098 yen and Toyota rose 0.76 percent to 7,005 yen.

