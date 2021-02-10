UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Edge Up On Sound Earnings

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 11:48 AM

Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday as sound corporate earnings reports led by Toyota supported individual shares

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday as sound corporate earnings reports led by Toyota supported individual shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which has surged to three-decade highs, rose 0.19 percent, or 57.00 points, to 29,562.93, while the broader Topix index gained 0.27 percent, or 5.28 points, to 1,930.82.

