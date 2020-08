Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Friday, tracking US rallies, as investors remained on the sidelines with few other market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.17 percent, or 39.68 points, to 22,920.30, while the broader Topix index was up 0.30 percent, or 4.86 points, at 1,604.06.