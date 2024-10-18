Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Edge Up Over Wall Street Gains

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Tokyo stocks edge up over Wall Street gains

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Tokyo stocks edged up on Friday, following overnight gains on the U.S. stock market, although weak semiconductor-related shares dampened the upward momentum.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, rose 0.18 percent, or 70.56 points, to close at 38,981.75.

Tracking the positive performance of the U.S. stock market overnight, the Nikkei briefly rose by more than 200 Yen but pared back gains in the afternoon as semiconductor-related stocks continued to face selling pressure.

With the approaching of major corporate earnings reports, key political events in Japan and the U.

S., analysts reckoned investors' sentiment would remain cautious.

Pre-election polling for Japan's general election on Oct. 27 indicated that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party may struggle to secure a majority, raising concerns among investors.

The broader Tokyo Stock price Index also gained, closing 1.15 points, or 0.04 percent higher, at 2,688.98.

Of the listed stocks on the top-tier Prime Market, 757 gained value, 798 declined, and 89 remained unchanged.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Price Japan May Stocks Market Election 2018

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. A ..

PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

13 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

13 hours ago
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

13 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

13 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

13 hours ago
 Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in co ..

Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN

13 hours ago
 Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendm ..

Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business