Tokyo Stocks End Down Over 2% On US Tariffs On China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks end down over 2% on US tariffs on China

Tokyo stocks closed down more than two percent on Friday, hit by worries about the US-China trade war and the yen's rise against the dollar

Tokyo, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed down more than two percent on Friday, hit by worries about the US-China trade war and the Yen's rise against the Dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 2.11 percent or 453.83 points to 21,087.16 while the broader Topix dropped 2.16 percent or 33.89 points to 1,533.46.

