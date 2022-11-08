UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks End Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher

Tokyo, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street, where the Dollar retreated and markets began to look beyond the US midterm elections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.25 percent, or 344.47 points, to end at 27,872.11, while the broader Topix index rose 1.21 percent, or 23.47 points, to 1,957.56.

The dollar fetched 146.66 yen, against 146.68 Yen in New York late Monday.

US stocks rose overnight for a second straight session ahead of the midterm elections.

"The democratic lock on Congress is likely coming to an end. A divided government means we won't be seeing a big fiscal stimulus response next year when the economy is in a recession," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

In Japan too, hopes ran high among investors for the outcome of the US elections.

The prospect of a divided Congress -- where Republicans take control of the House -- points to a more austere fiscal policy, "which was seen (by investors in Japan) as potentially helping curb inflation", Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank surged 4.96 percent to 6,929 yen, Sony Group spiked 3.27 percent to 11,200 yen and Toyota was up 0.50 percent to 2,003 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 0.40 percent to 83,500 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan Congress Stocks Market Government Toyota

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen t ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen their multidimensional partners ..

52 minutes ago
 HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account Event in London, ..

HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account Event in London, UK

54 minutes ago
 PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassin ..

PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in ..

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in climate-affected countries

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.